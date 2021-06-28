Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 42,918 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,918 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 29,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 915,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,786,000 after acquiring an additional 130,700 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,564,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,751,000 after acquiring an additional 249,731 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 37,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 685,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,282,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $66.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a PE ratio of -24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

