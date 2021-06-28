Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $15.19 on Monday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

