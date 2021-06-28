Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,002,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,136,000 after acquiring an additional 376,347 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $159.30 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.92 and a 12-month high of $163.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

