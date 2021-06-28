Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,606 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 134,311 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 49,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 19.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,778 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $157,582,000 after acquiring an additional 191,893 shares during the last quarter. Taal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 11.1% in the first quarter. Taal Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 17.1% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 82,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $154.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.42. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.57 and a 52-week high of $154.59. The firm has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC raised their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.