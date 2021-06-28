Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 970 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $242.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.07. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.