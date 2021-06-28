Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $111.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.58. Semler Scientific has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $118.97.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semler Scientific will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $116,972.52. Also, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $137,300.00. Insiders sold 4,813 shares of company stock valued at $523,210 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

