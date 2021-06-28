SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives $68.38 Average PT from Analysts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $62.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,310. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $64.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in SEI Investments by 20.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,653,000 after buying an additional 221,391 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after buying an additional 60,214 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in SEI Investments by 56.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

