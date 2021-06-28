Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,397 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 17.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 58.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 50.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $32.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

