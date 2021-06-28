Sei Investments Co. Has $1.39 Million Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. Raymond James upped their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

SYNNEX stock opened at $121.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.64.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $541,599.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,009.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,852. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.