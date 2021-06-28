Sei Investments Co. Buys Shares of 47,200 ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 47,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $38,071,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $23,524,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $15,103,000. Brown University bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth about $8,653,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $7,073,000. Institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $24.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

