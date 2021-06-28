Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $554,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $117,852.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 262,806 shares of company stock worth $16,536,335 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $74.68 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $93.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

