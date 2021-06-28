Sei Investments Co. Acquires 7,877 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of National HealthCare worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $69.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.24. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.52.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.97 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 8.80%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

