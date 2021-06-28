Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBCF. Raymond James increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.68.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%. Analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,762,000 after purchasing an additional 218,999 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,236,000 after purchasing an additional 415,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,974,000 after purchasing an additional 132,667 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,401,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,157,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 38,841 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.