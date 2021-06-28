Scotiabank Increases Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $22.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s previous close.

KIM has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.72.

KIM stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

