Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

SBGSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.70. 223,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,119. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.6113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. Schneider Electric S.E.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

