Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 13,968 Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NR opened at $3.70 on Monday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 3.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.41.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $141.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

