Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,311,000 after acquiring an additional 441,031 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after acquiring an additional 354,551 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,867,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,849,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,867,000 after buying an additional 88,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.71.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IIPR opened at $195.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.56. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $222.08. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.60%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

