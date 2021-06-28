Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $216,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $26,048,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $64.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.98. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.93%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SCCO. UBS Group increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

