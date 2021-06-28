Saturna Capital CORP Buys 1,000 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,455,000 after acquiring an additional 869,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 625,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Chubb by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after acquiring an additional 548,188 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $162.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.23. The company has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.56.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

