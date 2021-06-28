Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $531.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $531.00.

OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $474.00 on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $268.00 and a 12 month high of $550.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 105.10 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $455.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.44. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $953.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

