Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up to $19.14

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.14, but opened at $19.98. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 204 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SANA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -1.66.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $2,995,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $87,864,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $340,557,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $27,295,000. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

