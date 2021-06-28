SakeToken Price Hits $0.0526 (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $171,199.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SakeToken has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One SakeToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0526 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SakeToken Profile

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 132,948,722 coins and its circulating supply is 98,526,782 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

