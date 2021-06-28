Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,248 shares during the quarter. Ryerson accounts for 0.8% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.67% of Ryerson worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 218,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 133,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ryerson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,377,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $35,332.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,136.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $502,877.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RYI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.53. 284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.57. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

