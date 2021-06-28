RWWM Inc. Has $77.87 Million Holdings in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

RWWM Inc. trimmed its position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Daily Journal comprises approximately 12.0% of RWWM Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. RWWM Inc. owned 17.83% of Daily Journal worth $77,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Daily Journal by 327.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $360.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Daily Journal Co. has a 12 month low of $234.59 and a 12 month high of $416.68. The company has a market cap of $496.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.33.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 234.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.