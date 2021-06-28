Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,861 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,859 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 87.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC opened at $46.27 on Monday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 31.12%. Analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.