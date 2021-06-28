Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,600 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Associated Banc by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 494,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 58,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,545.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,362 in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

