Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,830,000 after acquiring an additional 222,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Encore Wire by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

WIRE opened at $77.25 on Monday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $45.19 and a 12-month high of $84.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.85. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

