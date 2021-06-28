Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321,997 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $14.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -112.85, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

