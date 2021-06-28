Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on RUS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.00.

Shares of RUS stock traded down C$0.48 on Monday, hitting C$33.19. The stock had a trading volume of 66,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.92. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$15.84 and a 12-month high of C$34.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 21.91.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$885.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$826.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 1.9100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total value of C$68,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,873,621.34. Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920 in the last three months.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

