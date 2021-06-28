Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.59% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on RUS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.00.
Shares of RUS stock traded down C$0.48 on Monday, hitting C$33.19. The stock had a trading volume of 66,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.92. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$15.84 and a 12-month high of C$34.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 21.91.
In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total value of C$68,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,873,621.34. Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920 in the last three months.
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
Featured Article: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.