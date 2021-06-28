Rudius Management LP Purchases Shares of 366,093 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Rudius Management LP purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 366,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,110,000. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises approximately 33.0% of Rudius Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after buying an additional 9,207,924 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $412,455,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 138.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,131,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $575,189,000 after buying an additional 2,397,119 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $735,297,000 after buying an additional 2,382,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,558,000 after buying an additional 1,986,792 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IFF stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.92. 1,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,633,127. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $150.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.85. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

