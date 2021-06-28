Royal Bank of Canada Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $183.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $183.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.88.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $154.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.42. NIKE has a 1-year low of $93.57 and a 1-year high of $154.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,438,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

