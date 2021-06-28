Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,667 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $14,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after buying an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,962,000 after acquiring an additional 584,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,481,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after buying an additional 1,343,923 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,548,000 after acquiring an additional 892,816 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $102.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.34. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

