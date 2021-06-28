Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 46.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 212,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after buying an additional 40,428 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 85.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 36,760 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Barclays boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Shares of LNT opened at $57.13 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

