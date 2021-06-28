Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249,526 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,009,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,232,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,576,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,810,000 after buying an additional 738,595 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,044,000 after buying an additional 653,298 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HIW stock opened at $46.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. On average, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

