Roth Capital Cuts CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target to $18.50

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of CAMP opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.59. CalAmp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

