Roots (ROOT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Roots (TSE: ROOT) recently:

6/14/2021 – Roots had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Roots had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$3.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Roots had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$6.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Roots had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Roots had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Roots had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25.

ROOT traded up C$0.20 on Monday, hitting C$4.11. 115,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,246. Roots Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.43 million and a PE ratio of 11.14.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

