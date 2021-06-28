Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Shares Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,900 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition worth $11,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBDR. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 14,449.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000.

DBDR opened at $10.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

