Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.97

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.97 and last traded at C$5.96, with a volume of 39087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.93.

RSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$616.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.73.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$215.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is 88.45%.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

