Robert W. Baird Cuts Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $188.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Nevro in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.70.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $178.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.55. Nevro has a 52 week low of $111.87 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter worth about $1,525,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,682,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

