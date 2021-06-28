Rikoon Group LLC Sells 14,205 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Rikoon Group LLC lowered its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,205 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 373.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,856 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of BCE by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BCE by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,322,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth approximately $78,634,000. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE opened at $49.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 128.89%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

