RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 48.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of RH by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of RH by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 588,388 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RH by 13.0% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of RH by 178.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,469,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $690.69. 6,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $656.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 12-month low of $246.50 and a 12-month high of $733.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

RH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.31.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.