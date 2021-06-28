Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) versus Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Head to Head Contrast

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) and Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Gritstone bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Medicines $42.98 million 56.97 -$108.16 million ($2.01) -16.59 Gritstone bio $4.04 million 123.36 -$105.31 million ($2.79) -3.63

Gritstone bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Revolution Medicines. Revolution Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gritstone bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Revolution Medicines has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Revolution Medicines and Gritstone bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Medicines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gritstone bio 1 0 2 0 2.33

Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus price target of $48.25, indicating a potential upside of 44.72%. Gritstone bio has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 120.47%. Given Gritstone bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gritstone bio is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Gritstone bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Medicines -302.67% -24.40% -20.73% Gritstone bio -167.62% -53.29% -38.65%

Summary

Revolution Medicines beats Gritstone bio on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate for the treatment of common solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and other mutation-positive tumors. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Gritstone Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Gritstone bio, Inc. in May 2021. Gritstone bio, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

