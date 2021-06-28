Reviewing Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) & Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $13.20 billion 5.24 $1.70 billion $3.74 29.41 Kulicke and Soffa Industries $623.18 million 6.12 $52.30 million $0.95 64.68

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Kulicke and Soffa Industries. Tokyo Electron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kulicke and Soffa Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tokyo Electron and Kulicke and Soffa Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus target price of $65.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.59%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Dividends

Tokyo Electron pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Tokyo Electron pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Tokyo Electron is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 17.36% 26.97% 18.90% Kulicke and Soffa Industries 15.66% 20.62% 14.62%

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats Kulicke and Soffa Industries on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment manufactures and sells dicing blades, capillaries, and bonding wedges. The company also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. It serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

