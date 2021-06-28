Reviewing New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) and Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) and Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get New York City REIT alerts:

This table compares New York City REIT and Mack-Cali Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York City REIT -78.72% -12.29% -5.49% Mack-Cali Realty -1.27% -8.16% -2.46%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for New York City REIT and Mack-Cali Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mack-Cali Realty 0 1 0 0 2.00

New York City REIT presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.76%. Mack-Cali Realty has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.64%. Given Mack-Cali Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mack-Cali Realty is more favorable than New York City REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New York City REIT and Mack-Cali Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York City REIT $62.90 million 2.66 -$40.96 million ($0.23) -56.96 Mack-Cali Realty $313.56 million 4.95 -$51.39 million $1.07 15.99

New York City REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mack-Cali Realty. New York City REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mack-Cali Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of New York City REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mack-Cali Realty beats New York City REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for over two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.