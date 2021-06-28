Reviewing Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Immunovant alerts:

41.1% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Immunovant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Immunovant and Kymera Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 4 8 0 2.67 Kymera Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

Immunovant currently has a consensus price target of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 230.85%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $60.67, suggesting a potential upside of 36.70%. Given Immunovant’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Immunovant is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Immunovant and Kymera Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -$107.43 million ($1.22) -9.35 Kymera Therapeutics $34.03 million 58.73 -$45.59 million ($3.15) -14.09

Kymera Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immunovant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A -28.42% -27.03% Kymera Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats Immunovant on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.