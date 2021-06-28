Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 51,089 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.32% of Restaurant Brands International worth $64,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QSR opened at $65.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.85. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.59.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

