Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the May 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of RSSS traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $2.67. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 million, a PE ratio of -267.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34. Research Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CTO Marc Nissan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 588,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,528 shares of company stock valued at $178,408. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Research Solutions in the first quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Research Solutions by 71.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Research Solutions in the first quarter worth $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Research Solutions in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Research Solutions in the first quarter worth $139,000. 23.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

