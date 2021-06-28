Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on July 15th

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Republic Services has raised its dividend payment by 24.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Republic Services has a payout ratio of 44.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Republic Services to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

RSG opened at $108.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $78.80 and a 1 year high of $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.42.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $700,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

