Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Downgraded by Cheuvreux

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Renault presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $8.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.89. Renault has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

