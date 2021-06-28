Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $41.45 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 323,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,450,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of PerkinElmer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PKI opened at $152.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.53. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.23 and a twelve month high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

